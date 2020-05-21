Michael Cohen Getting Out Thursday: Source

(Newser) – President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen will be released from federal prison Thursday and is expected to serve the remainder of his sentence at home, a person familiar with the matter told the AP. Cohen has been serving a federal prison sentence at FCI Otisville in New York after pleading guilty to numerous charges, including campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress. He will be released on furlough with the expectation that he will transition to home confinement to serve the remainder of his sentence at home, the person said. Cohen, 53, began serving his sentence last May and was scheduled to be released from prison in November 2021. Prison advocates and congressional leaders have been pressing the Justice Department for weeks to release at-risk inmates ahead of a potential coronavirus outbreak

Cohen was told last month he would be released to serve the rest of his three-year sentence at home in response to concerns about the virus. He had told associates he was expecting to be released earlier this month. The Bureau of Prisons has placed him on furlough as it continues to process a move to home confinement, the person familiar with the matter said. The agency has the authority to release inmates on furlough for up to 30 days and has been doing so to make sure suitable inmates, who are expected to transition to home confinement, can be moved out of correctional facilities sooner, the person said. A federal judge had denied Cohen’s attempt for an early release to home confinement after serving 10 months in prison and said in a ruling earlier this month that it “appears to be just another effort to inject himself into the news cycle.” But the Bureau of Prisons can take action to move him to home confinement without a judicial order. (Paul Manafort and Michael Avenatti have also been temporarily freed.)