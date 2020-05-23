Trump Slammed for Golfing Amid Pandemic

(Newser)
–
President Trump hit the links Saturday at his Trump National golf club in Northern Virginia, wearing a polo shirt and white ball cap but no mask. The real story, however, may be how media outlets are covering it. USA Today steers a middle course, saying the president is "projecting normalcy" amid the coronavirus pandemic "as much of the nation remained indoors under stay-at-home orders." The outlet also notes that golf courses in Virginia are open despite Gov. Ralph Northam's lockdown orders. But Trump's outing appears to be a political Rorschach test for other websites and newspapers:
- Rolling Stone: "Trump golfs while more Americans die."
- Daily Beast: "Trump golfs as coronavirus death count nears 100,000."
- The Guardian: "Trump tees up controversy as he plays golf in a pandemic."
- Newsweek: "Trump heads to golf outing for first time in months as he urges reopening."
- CNN: "Trump golfs at his Virginia club amid the coronavirus pandemic."
- Fox News: "Returning to a new normal: Trump spends Saturday at his Virginia golf course."
- Washington Examiner: "'None of the men are wearing masks': CNN tracks down Trump at golf course."
