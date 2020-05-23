 
X

Trump Slammed for Golfing Amid Pandemic

Media outlets cover the outing based on their political stripe
By Neal Colgrass,  Newser Staff
Posted May 23, 2020 3:30 PM CDT

(Newser) – President Trump hit the links Saturday at his Trump National golf club in Northern Virginia, wearing a polo shirt and white ball cap but no mask. The real story, however, may be how media outlets are covering it. USA Today steers a middle course, saying the president is "projecting normalcy" amid the coronavirus pandemic "as much of the nation remained indoors under stay-at-home orders." The outlet also notes that golf courses in Virginia are open despite Gov. Ralph Northam's lockdown orders. But Trump's outing appears to be a political Rorschach test for other websites and newspapers:

story continues below

  • Rolling Stone: "Trump golfs while more Americans die."
  • Daily Beast: "Trump golfs as coronavirus death count nears 100,000."
  • The Guardian: "Trump tees up controversy as he plays golf in a pandemic."
  • Newsweek: "Trump heads to golf outing for first time in months as he urges reopening."
  • CNN: "Trump golfs at his Virginia club amid the coronavirus pandemic."
  • Fox News: "Returning to a new normal: Trump spends Saturday at his Virginia golf course."
  • Washington Examiner: "'None of the men are wearing masks': CNN tracks down Trump at golf course."
(Read more President Trump stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.