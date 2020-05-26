Toddler Siblings Are Missing; Their Mother Was Arrested

(Newser) – A young brother and sister are missing and their mother has been arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Police initially said Miracle Crook, 3, and her brother Tony Crook, 2, had last been seen by a family member on Thursday, and that they were reported missing Friday, KOCO reports. The siblings were later spotted on surveillance video from Friday morning at an area convenience store, and they were there with their mother, 24-year-old Donisha Willis—who does not have custody of them. Their aunt is their guardian, Fox 6 reports.

The Tulsa PD posted on Facebook that the children were also later spotted, walking alone, on surveillance video from their mother's apartment complex after they were seen at the store Friday morning; that's the last known sighting. KJRH reports that officers found Willis at the complex Friday night with her front door open; she was allegedly passed out on the couch and got verbally abusive when officers asked her where the children were, stating she didn't care. She was arrested on charges of child endangerment, child neglect, and assaulting a police officer. The search for the children is ongoing. (Read more missing child stories.)

