It Was Chicago's Deadliest Memorial Day Weekend in 5 Years

(Newser) – Ten people were killed over the holiday weekend in Chicago, making it the Windy City's deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015, ABC 7 reports. At least 31 others have been injured in shootings in the city since Friday night. Three of those shot were teenagers, one fatally. The Chicago Tribune notes the death toll arrived despite the city's stay-home order related to the COVID-19 pandemic, bad storms, and additional police patrols. Last year saw five deaths, CNN reports; there were six deaths each over the holiday weekends in 2018, 2017, and 2016; and 2015 saw 12 deaths. (Read more Chicago stories.)