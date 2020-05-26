Parents Have a Message for Student Wanted in 2 Slayings

(Newser) – The parents of the University of Connecticut senior wanted in two murders are urging him to give himself up. "You are loved," a lawyer for Peter Manfredonia's family said at a Monday night press conference, directly addressing the 23-year-old. "Your parents, your sisters, your entire family loves you. Nobody wants any harm to come to you. Peter, from your parents, ‘We love you. Please turn yourself in.'" Manfredonia is suspected of attacking two men, one fatally, with a sword or machete Friday before breaking into a home, holding the homeowner captive for days, stealing his guns and truck, and then killing an acquaintance Sunday, stealing his vehicle, and kidnapping his girlfriend, who was found unharmed later that day in New Jersey. The murders took place in Connecticut; Manfredonia was last seen Sunday night in Pennsylvania, on foot.

story continues below

The family attorney said Manfredonia was a former honors student and athlete, but had struggled with mental illness "over the past several years." He said family, as well as therapists, had been trying to help him, the Daily Beast reports. "It’s time to let the healing process begin," the lawyer said. "It’s time to surrender." Police are warning that Manfredonia is armed and dangerous, and anyone who spots him should not approach but rather call authorities immediately, the Connecticut Post reports. The FBI is assisting authorities in all three involved states with the manhunt. (Read more murder stories.)

