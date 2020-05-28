UConn Student Wanted in Murderous Crime Spree Captured

(Newser) – A college student sought by police as a suspect in a crime spree including two slayings in Connecticut has been captured in Maryland, police said Wednesday night. Peter Manfredonia, 23, had been the subject of a six-day search involving several police agencies and the FBI. He was found in the area of a truck stop in Hagerstown, Maryland, the AP reports. He was not injured and no officers were hurt during the arrest, Connecticut State Police said. “The suspect will face justice and this will bring closure. This is what is important for the families of the victims,” said Trooper First Class Christine Jeltema, a spokeswoman for Connecticut State Police. Authorities have not offered a possible motive for the crimes.

story continues below

Manfredonia was wanted in the machete killing of 62-year-old Ted DeMers and the wounding of another man in Willington, Connecticut, on Friday. The University of Connecticut senior then allegedly held another man hostage and stole his guns and truck before going on to fatally shoot his high school friend, Nicholas Eisele, 23, on Sunday. Manfredonia then allegedly forced Eisele’s girlfriend into her car and fled the state; she was found unharmed with her car in New Jersey. Investigators tracked Manfredonia to Pennsylvania, where police said he took an Uber to a Walmart not far from the New Jersey border. A man fitting his description was spotted Tuesday night near Scranton, Pennsylvania, and police later suspected Manfredonia to be in the Hagerstown, Maryland, area, where a ride-hailing service dropped off someone matching his description Wednesday.