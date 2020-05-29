Alabama Worker Dies in Wood Chipper

(Newser) – A worker at an Alabama lumber yard was killed in a horrific accident early Wednesday, authorities say. Phenix Lumber Co. employee Brandon Lee Vandyke, 34, was apparently pulled into a wood chipper after going to check on malfunctioning equipment around 4:15am, Fox reports. The Phenix City Police Department says officers discovered the man's "partial remains" after they were called to the address, reports WRBL. The county coroner pronounced him dead at the scene. Police and fire officials are investigating the death, as is the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the local district attorney's office. (Read more Alabama stories.)