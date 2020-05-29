 
X

Alabama Worker Dies in Wood Chipper

Police say 'partial remains' were found
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted May 29, 2020 3:53 AM CDT

(Newser) – A worker at an Alabama lumber yard was killed in a horrific accident early Wednesday, authorities say. Phenix Lumber Co. employee Brandon Lee Vandyke, 34, was apparently pulled into a wood chipper after going to check on malfunctioning equipment around 4:15am, Fox reports. The Phenix City Police Department says officers discovered the man's "partial remains" after they were called to the address, reports WRBL. The county coroner pronounced him dead at the scene. Police and fire officials are investigating the death, as is the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the local district attorney's office. (Read more Alabama stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.