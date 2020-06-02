After Seth Backs 'Black Lives Matter,' Things Get Interesting

(Newser) – On Monday Seth Rogen posted the logo of Black Lives Matter on Instagram with a simple statement: "If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me." As it turns out, people took him up on it, reports Entertainment Weekly. But those who didn't like the post also wrote things like, "ALL Lives Matter" and other criticisms of the BLM movement. Rogen wasn't having it. A fan rounded up some of his responses to critics in a tweet labeled, "I love Seth Rogen's approach to racists."

Among Rogen's very Rogen-like responses: "F--- off. You don't deserve my movies anymore. Stop watching my s---." Then there was, "shut the f--- up," and "eat s--- and f--- you," and ... well, you get the picture. Rogen also was encouraging his followers to donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund to help cover the bail of low-income people who get arrested during the George Floyd protests, notes the AV Club. (Read more Seth Rogen stories.)

