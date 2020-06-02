Trudeau Pauses for 21 Seconds When Asked About US

(Newser) – Canadian leader Justin Trudeau was apparently choosing his words carefully Tuesday when asked about the unrest in the US—it took him more than 20 seconds to respond to a reporter's question. You can see for yourself in this Yahoo Finance video. Here is how the question was posed, and Trudeau's eventual response:

Reporter: "You've been reluctant to comment on the words and actions of the US president. But we do have Donald Trump now calling for military action against protesters. We saw protesters tear-gassed yesterday to make way for a presidential photo op. I'd like to ask you what you think about that. And if you don't want to comment, what message do you think you're sending?"

"You've been reluctant to comment on the words and actions of the US president. But we do have Donald Trump now calling for military action against protesters. We saw protesters tear-gassed yesterday to make way for a presidential photo op. I'd like to ask you what you think about that. And if you don't want to comment, what message do you think you're sending?" Trudeau: After about 21 seconds of silence, he finally utters his first words. "We all watch in horror and consternation what’s going on in the United States," Trudeau said, per Reuters. "It is a time to pull people together, but it is a time to listen. It is a time to learn what injustices continue despite progress over years and decades." He added that Canada must deal with its own "systemic discrimination."