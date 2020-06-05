Drew Brees Apologizes—Again

(Newser) – Drew Brees' first apology didn't go over well with everyone, and now the New Orleans Saints quarterback is trying again. "I know there’s not much that I can say that would make things any better right now, but I just want you to see in my eyes how sorry I am for the comments that I made yesterday," Brees said in an Instagram video cited by Fox News. "I know that it hurt many people—especially friends, teammates, former teammates, loved ones, people that I care and respect deeply. That was never my intention." Brees came under fire Wednesday after saying, amid nationwide protests over the deaths of black people at the hands of police, that he still does not agree with NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem as he believes it disrespects the flag.

Brees initially clarified that he's all for "fighting for racial equality and justice" but that he still wouldn't condone anyone refusing to stand for the anthem; after the heat on him turned more intense, he offered a more full-throated apology. In his latest comments Thursday, he continued, "I wish I would have laid out what was on my heart in regards to the George Floyd murder, Ahmaud Arbery, the years and years of social injustice, police brutality, and the need for so much reform and change in regard to legislation and so many other things to bring equality to our black communities. I am sorry," he continued. "And I will do better. And I will be part of the solution. And I am your ally." The apology comes as former tight end Martellus Bennett accused the NFL of rampant racism, and more than a dozen NFL stars sent the league a video calling on it to condemn racism.


