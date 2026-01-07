Olympic Skateboarder Nyjah Huston Fractures Skull

Nyjah Huston is starting 2026 with a reminder of just how unforgiving his sport can be. The 31-year-old skateboarding star said Monday he fractured both his skull and an eye socket in a crash in Tempe, Arizona, per CBS News. On Instagram, he shared photos of paramedics checking him over at a skate park along with others showing him in a hospital bed and being transported by wheelchair. "A harsh reminder how death defying skating massive rails can be," he wrote, adding that he's "taking it one day at a time" and hoping others had a better New Year than he did.