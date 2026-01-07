Olympic Skateboarder Nyjah Huston Fractures Skull

Skateboarding icon also has a fractured eye socket after Arizona fall
Posted Jan 7, 2026 7:04 AM CST
Olympic Skateboarder Nyjah Huston Fractures Skull
Nyjah Huston, of the United States, poses after winning the bronze medal in the men's skateboard street final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France.   (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Nyjah Huston is starting 2026 with a reminder of just how unforgiving his sport can be. The 31-year-old skateboarding star said Monday he fractured both his skull and an eye socket in a crash in Tempe, Arizona, per CBS News. On Instagram, he shared photos of paramedics checking him over at a skate park along with others showing him in a hospital bed and being transported by wheelchair. "A harsh reminder how death defying skating massive rails can be," he wrote, adding that he's "taking it one day at a time" and hoping others had a better New Year than he did.

Huston is among the most decorated skateboarders in history, with a bronze medal from the Paris Olympics, seven world titles, and 15 golds from the X Games. It's unclear whether his injuries will affect his plans to compete at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. In a 2024 interview, he stressed that what fans see—contest runs and polished video parts—hides the reality that skateboarding is "really 90% falling," a statistic his latest wipeout appears to underscore. But for him, the sport is "an addiction," Huston said. "We live to fight another day," he wrote Monday. "Stay strong; we know you'll be back," commented skateboard legend Tony Hawk, per Olympics.com.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X