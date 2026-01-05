Young Kicker Tries to Explain His Crucial Miss

'I just mis-hit the ball,' says Ravens rookie Tyler Loop of kick that kept team out of the playoffs
Posted Jan 5, 2026 10:49 AM CST
Young Kicker Tries to Explain His Crucial Miss
Baltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop (33) reacts after missing a field goal in the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Pittsburgh.   (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The stakes were simple and huge: If rookie kicker Tyler Loop makes the 44-yard field at the end of the game, his Baltimore Ravens advance to the playoffs. If not, the opposing Pittsburgh Steelers go instead. He missed it, and the 24-year-old then had to face the cameras about the season-ending misfire:

  • "The second it made contact with my foot, I felt it lower," Loop said, per ESPN. "We talk about hitting on the fourth lace of the shoe. It felt a little lower down the foot and hit it thin. ... Unfortunately I just mis-hit the ball."

  • Cameras later captured Loop in what appeared to be an emotional moment with coach John Harbaugh, notes Sports Illustrated. Loop told reporters he got nothing but support from his coach, who urged him to "get back in the saddle" and said he would have chances to redeem himself. "That's the special thing about this team, man," said Loop. "Guys love each other and care about each other and that makes it incredible to be a Baltimore Raven. It's just true of our organization. And it stings. It hurts. But those guys having my back means the world to me."
  • Cameras also caught star running back Derrick Henry on the sideline voicing the words many Ravens fans undoubtedly were as well: "He missed it?" Later, Henry told reporters: "I feel for Tyler. I just told him to keep his spirits up, deal with it tonight and then tomorrow the sun rises again," per Larry Brown Sports.
  • The Steelers, led to their 26-24 win by Aaron Rodgers, play the Houston Texans this weekend in the playoffs.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X