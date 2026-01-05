Young Kicker Tries to Explain His Crucial Miss

The stakes were simple and huge: If rookie kicker Tyler Loop makes the 44-yard field at the end of the game, his Baltimore Ravens advance to the playoffs. If not, the opposing Pittsburgh Steelers go instead. He missed it, and the 24-year-old then had to face the cameras about the season-ending misfire:

"The second it made contact with my foot, I felt it lower," Loop said, per ESPN. "We talk about hitting on the fourth lace of the shoe. It felt a little lower down the foot and hit it thin. ... Unfortunately I just mis-hit the ball."