Jordan Shipley in Critical Condition After Texas Ranch Fire

Jordan Shipley's post-football life took a grim turn this week on his Central Texas ranch. The former University of Texas standout and NFL wide receiver is in critical but stable condition after suffering severe burns in an accident at his ranch near his hometown of Burnet on Tuesday, his family said. "The machine he was operating on his ranch caught fire and although he managed to get out, it was not before sustaining severe burns on his body," the family said in a statement released through the University of Texas. Shipley was able to reach a ranch worker, who drove him to a nearby hospital. He was then "care-flighted" to a facility in Austin, the family said.