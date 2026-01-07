Jordan Shipley in Critical Condition After Texas Ranch Fire

Jordan Shipley's post-football life took a grim turn this week on his Central Texas ranch. The former University of Texas standout and NFL wide receiver is in critical but stable condition after suffering severe burns in an accident at his ranch near his hometown of Burnet on Tuesday, his family said. "The machine he was operating on his ranch caught fire and although he managed to get out, it was not before sustaining severe burns on his body," the family said in a statement released through the University of Texas. Shipley was able to reach a ranch worker, who drove him to a nearby hospital. He was then "care-flighted" to a facility in Austin, the family said.
Shipley, 40, played three seasons in the NFL from 2010 to 2012, spending time with the Cincinnati Bengals and two other teams, reports NBC News. His most productive year came as a rookie in Cincinnati, where he logged 52 receptions for 600 yards and three touchdowns. He remains most closely associated with his years in Austin, where he became quarterback Colt McCoy's go-to receiver. In the 2009 season, Shipley caught 116 passes for 1,485 yards and 13 touchdowns, helping lead the Longhorns to the BCS national championship game. The family said they would share updates on his condition as they are able.