NASCAR Commissioner Quits Amid Text Scandal

The fallout from NASCAR's federal antitrust trial has continued into the new year. NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps announced his resignation Tuesday after more than 20 years with the top racing series in the United States, the AP reports. Phelps will leave the company at the end of the month, ahead of the start of the first exhibition race of the season on Feb. 1.

His resignation comes after last month's trial in which inflammatory texts Phelps sent during contentious revenue-sharing negotiations were revealed. In one exchange, Phelps called Hall of Fame team owner Richard Childress "a stupid redneck" who "needs to be taken out back and flogged." That led Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris, an ardent supporter of both NASCAR and Richard Childress Racing, to write a damning letter demanding Phelps' removal as commissioner.