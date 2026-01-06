Sports | NASCAR NASCAR Commissioner Quits Amid Text Scandal In one inflammatory message, Steve Phelps called team owner a 'stupid redneck' By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Jan 6, 2026 5:27 PM CST Copied NASCAR president Steve Phelps announces the inductees to the 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame class, Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Charlotte, NC. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File) The fallout from NASCAR's federal antitrust trial has continued into the new year. NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps announced his resignation Tuesday after more than 20 years with the top racing series in the United States, the AP reports. Phelps will leave the company at the end of the month, ahead of the start of the first exhibition race of the season on Feb. 1. His resignation comes after last month's trial in which inflammatory texts Phelps sent during contentious revenue-sharing negotiations were revealed. In one exchange, Phelps called Hall of Fame team owner Richard Childress "a stupid redneck" who "needs to be taken out back and flogged." That led Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris, an ardent supporter of both NASCAR and Richard Childress Racing, to write a damning letter demanding Phelps' removal as commissioner. He was named NASCAR's first commissioner last season after a courting process for the same role by the PGA golf tour. The opportunity with the PGA was revealed during December testimony of the antitrust trial brought by two race teams against NASCAR and Phelps testified he pulled out of consideration for that role upon the NASCAR promotion from president. After he concluded his testimony in the nine-day trial last month, Phelps left the stand with his jaw clenched, his face red, and he made no eye contact with NASCAR's owners as he briskly headed directly out of the courtroom. His fiancée trailed after him as he even refused to look in her direction. NASCAR settled the lawsuit with 23XI Racing, owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, and Front Row Motorsports, owned by Bob Jenkins, the day after Morris' letter went public and two days after Phelps' testimony. As a lifelong race fan, it gives me immense pride to have served as NASCAR's first Commissioner and to lead our great sport through so many incredible challenges, opportunities and firsts over my 20 years," Phelps said in a statement posted on NASCAR.com. "Our sport is built on the passion of our fans, the dedication of our teams and partners, and the commitment of our wonderful employees." He added that he will seek "new pursuits in sports and other industries" and thanked colleagues, friends, and fans that "played such an important and motivational role in my career." Phelps also thanked the France family, the founders and owners of NASCAR, who hired him away from the NFL two decades ago and promoted him to a position that could have netted him $5 million annually with bonuses. NASCAR did not announce any additional leadership or personnel changes and said there are no immediate plans to replace him as commissioner or to seek outside leadership. His responsibilities will be delegated internally through NASCAR's president—now Steve O'Donnell—and the executive leadership team Read These Next Stephen Miller: Nobody will fight the US over Greenland. An enduring McDonald's favorite is in the hot seat. President Trump just got offered a Nobel Peace Prize. The Trump administration thanks the media. Report an error