NFL's 'Black Monday' Just Keeps Going

They call it "Black Monday" in NFL coaching circles—the rash of firings that take place immediately after the end of the end of the regular season. And this year has been a particularly busy one on that front: On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins fired Mike McDaniel after four seasons, reports CNN. Counting five other coaches fired this week, plus two more late in the season, that makes for eight openings and counting, per Men's Journal. In addition to Miami:
- Arizona Cardinals: Jonathan Gannon
- Atlanta Falcons: Raheem Morris
- Baltimore Ravens: John Harbaugh
- Cleveland Browns: Kevin Stefanski
- Las Vegas Raiders: Pete Carroll
- New York Giants: Brian Daboll
- Tennessee Titans: Brian Callahan
Harbaugh, who had been with the Ravens 18 years, might be the biggest surprise of the bunch. But expect him to land somewhere soon, perhaps with the Giants, according to NBC Sports. The story has details on other potential moves.