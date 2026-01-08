NFL's 'Black Monday' Just Keeps Going

They call it "Black Monday" in NFL coaching circles—the rash of firings that take place immediately after the end of the end of the regular season. And this year has been a particularly busy one on that front: On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins fired Mike McDaniel after four seasons, reports CNN. Counting five other coaches fired this week, plus two more late in the season, that makes for eight openings and counting, per Men's Journal. In addition to Miami: