Generous Customer Keeps Cafe Afloat

(Newser) – The first gesture was kind: A customer gave cafe owner Bill Salley $2,000 for himself and his four employees in March when they had to shut down in March because of the coronavirus. The second gesture may have actually saved Salley's business in Naples, Florida, reports WINK. The customer, who wishes not to be named, asked Salley a week later if he could make sandwiches and deliver them to Naples Community Hospital, located across the street from Bill's Cafe. Salley agreed, and the customer paid him a total of $40,000 for the effort.

"It literally saved my restaurant," Salley tells Fox Business. The move not only helped Salley and his workers, it helped the hospital, too—because the 100 daily sandwiches provided Monday through Friday for two months were free to its staffers. "It kept my business afloat," says Salley. "I had 100 people a day before I even unlocked the door." (Read more uplifting news stories.)

