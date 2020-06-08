Joe Exotic Writes Dire Letter to Fans

(Newser) – Joe Exotic wants out of prison, fast. In a letter to fans and supporters obtained by TMZ, the Tiger King star makes a dire prediction: "I'll be dead in 2-3 months." Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, says his health troubles are mounting behind bars, and the 57-year-old likens his 20-year sentence to being on death row. He makes a plea to fans to push President Trump to issue a pardon, and he also reaches out to Kim Kardashian and Cardi B to take up his cause. "Please ladies I've done nothing wrong." Exotic was convicted of paying someone to kill rival Carole Baskin, a hit that never took place.

In his letter, Exotic also seems to complain about husband Dillon Passage, saying the 24-year-old never writes. "I don't even know if I'm married anymore." In an interview with People last week, Passage had a different take. "The only thing that's keeping us going is really just hoping for the best and these lawyers seem like they have a really good plan to kind of get things executed," Passage says. He adds that he doesn't speak to Exotic much because his husband doesn't have many phone privileges. "I mean, he's holding up." (Read more Joe Exotic stories.)

