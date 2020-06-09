Dunkin' Offers Bright Spot in Job Market

(Newser) – The job market has been pretty dismal of late, but amid signs of recovery, CBS News reports one chain plans to hire as many as 25,000 workers. Dunkin', which has kept 90% of its locations open (with modifications) amid the COVID-19 pandemic, plans to hire that many counter workers and managers and is launching its first national ad campaign focused on recruiting candidates. Among the perks of working there: the chance to earn a college degree online through a new partnership the coffee and donut chain has with Southern New Hampshire University. The summer months are typically prime time for fast-food hiring, CNBC notes, and fast-food chains are so far bouncing back more quickly than other segments of the restaurant industry. Taco Bell said last month it is planning to hire 30,000 new employees. (Read more Dunkin' stories.)