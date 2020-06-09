DC National Guardsmen Test Positive for COVID-19

(Newser) – Multiple District of Columbia National Guard members mobilized during the George Floyd protests have tested positive for the coronavirus—although the Guard has declined to say how many, citing "operational security." "We can confirm that we have had COVID-19 positive tests with the DCNG," says Guard spokeswoman Air Force Lt. Col. Brooke Davis, per the Hill. "The safety and security of our personnel is always a concern, especially in light of the COVID-19 era." All 3,400 members of the DC National Guard were activated by June 1 and Guard members from several other states were also brought to the capital, reports NBC.

The infections mean some Guard members will be deployed for longer than they had expected. "All Guardsmen who are suspected to be at high risk of infection or have tested positive for COVID-19 during demobilization will not be released from Title 32 orders until risk of infection or illness has passed," Davis says. She adds: "Members of the Air and Army National Guard with no, or low risk of exposure, who present symptoms of infection one to 14 days after release from orders will contact their unit." (Read more Washington DC stories.)

