Kelly Clarkson Is Getting Divorced

Kelly Clarkson is splitting from her husband of seven years, reports the Blast. The 38-year-old singer and talk show host filed for divorce in Los Angeles last week from her music-manager husband, Brandon Blackstock, reports People. The couple have two kids of their own, daughter River Rose, 5, and son Remington Alexander, 3, and Blackstock has two older children from a previous marriage. They met in 2006 during a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards, but didn't reconnect and begin dating until 2012.

The move seems to have caught the entertainment world by surprise. In April, Blackstock and their children posted a sweet online birthday message to Clarkson. ET notes that Clarkson frequently talked about her marriage in interviews. "Brandon is not my other half," she told Redbook in 2015. "He's a whole and I'm a whole. I've never believed in someone taking care of me, and that's probably because I grew up poor and without a lot of family stability."


