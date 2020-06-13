(Newser) – What appears to have been a neighbors' tiff led to the murder of a popular gospel radio host, say police, who are now on the hunt for her killer. The Baltimore Sun reports that 57-year-old Tyra Womack, an announcer on WEAA's Gospel Grace program for more than three decades, was gunned down Wednesday night in front of her home in the Lauraville neighborhood of Baltimore, where medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene. "This was a senseless, tragic murder, as many are," a Baltimore Police spokeswoman said, adding that the shooting seems to have been prompted by a dispute between neighbors. Per a Baltimore PD Facebook post, authorities are now looking for suspect Richard Sylvester Green, 56, who is said to be 5-foot-10 and about 180 pounds, and "should be considered ARMED AND DANGEROUS."

In addition to appearing on Gospel Grace, Womack also worked as an administrative assistant for the US Postal Service, per her LinkedIn. Friends and family are "numb" at the news of her murder. "You're traumatized, because she's one of those unlikely people" to get killed like this, the head of the First Apostolic Faith Church tells the Sun, adding that Womack's family had attended the church for generations. "We are heartbroken about her passing and remember her beautiful, gentle, sweet spirit today," WEAA wrote in a tweet Thursday. A WEAA post online notes Womack, who also went by Tyra Phillips, is survived by her mother, sister, and son. Police are asking anyone who may know where Green is to call 911 or 410-637-8970. (Read more Baltimore stories.)

