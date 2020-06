(Newser) – A man in Vienna has been fined $565 for breaking wind loudly in front of police—a move that the Austrian capital's police force was at pains to defend on Tuesday. The Oesterreich newspaper reported that the fine stemmed from an incident on June 5 and that the offender was fined for "offending public decency." City police wrote on Twitter that "of course no one is reported for accidentally 'letting one go,'" reports the AP. They added that the man had behaved "provocatively and uncooperatively" during an encounter with officers that preceded the incident.

He got up from a park bench, looked at officers, and "let go a massive intestinal wind, apparently with full intent," they said. "And our colleagues don't like to be farted at so much." Police noted the decision could be appealed.

