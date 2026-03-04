Talarico Wins in Texas, but Crockett Isn't Conceding

State Rep. James Talarico topped Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett in an expensive and fiercely contested Texas Senate Democratic primary that once again has the party dreaming of a big upset in November. With 91% of votes counted, Talarico led Crockett 53% to 46%. Who Talarico will face depends on a May runoff between longtime Republican Sen. John Cornyn and MAGA favorite Ken Paxton—a race expected to get increasingly nasty over coming months that could hinge on whether President Trump offers an endorsement. No Democrat has won a statewide race in the reliably Republican state in over 30 years, reports the AP , but in a statement after his victory, Talarico proclaimed "We're about to take back Texas."

Crockett did not concede Tuesday night, notes the New York Times, and her campaign said she planned to sue over voting issues in Dallas; she spoke only briefly to warn that "people have been disenfranchised." Voting was extended in Dallas County and Williamson County, outside Austin, after voters reported being turned away and directed to different voting precincts because of new primary rules. Paxton's office later challenged a decision keeping the polls open longer, and the state Supreme Court ruled that ballots cast by people not in line by 7pm should be separated from others. It was not immediately clear how the court's action would be carried out or how many eligible ballots remained to be counted in Dallas County, Crockett's home base. In Harris County, which includes Houston, a spokesperson said that as of 10pm there were still voters at 20 centers.

"We are not just trying to win an election," a jubilant Talarico told supporters in Austin before the race was called. "We are trying to fundamentally change our politics. And it's working." Talarico outspent Crockett on television advertising by more than four to one as of late February. He got a burst of attention—and campaign contributions—last month from CBS' decision not to air his interview with late-night host Stephen Colbert, who said the network pulled the interview for fear of angering Trump's FCC.