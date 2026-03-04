US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship: Hegseth

The US sank an Iranian warship in international waters, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday, as it intensified its bombardment with Israel of Iran's security forces and other symbols of power. Hegseth said a torpedo from a US submarine sank the warship. He did not name the ship, reports the AP, but earlier an Iranian warship sank off the coast of Sri Lanka. In a Pentagon briefing, Hegseth said that the Tuesday night strike on an Iranian warship was the first such attack on an enemy since World War II. "An American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters," Hegseth said. "Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo." Sri Lankan authorities said 32 people were rescued from the Iranian ship and that others died.
Tehran is vowing to completely destroy the Middle East's military and economic infrastructure—signaling the war is nowhere near over and could expand further. The tempo of the strikes on Iran is so intense that state television announced the mourning ceremony for Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the conflict, would be postponed. Millions attended the funeral of his predecessor Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989. State TV has begun calling the conflict the "Ramadan war," a reference to the holy Muslim fasting month currently taking place. But that term also suggested leaders are trying to prepare the public for a protracted conflict.