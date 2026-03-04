The War With Iran Could Be a Financial Lifeline for Putin

"For our budget, the attack on Iran is a big plus," a Russian TV host proclaimed Monday. The Guardian digs into the potential truth of that statement. Russia's oil and gas revenues are a linchpin of its war financing, and they hit a five-year low last year as sanctions squeezed the flow of exports and prices retreated. But disrupted Gulf supplies could push big buyers like India and China toward more Russian barrels, strengthening Moscow's leverage after months of having to sell at deep discounts. "When a good fifth of global oil supply and roughly a quarter of seaborne trade is effectively locked up, that's a boon for Russia," energy expert Sergey Vakulenko tells the paper.

Some oil that had been languishing on tankers "will definitely find buyers" now, Vakulenko says, and likely at better prices. Al Jazeera reports the price of Russia's Urals crude, battered by Western sanctions, hit a $40-per-barrel low in late February. On Monday, as the price of the international benchmark Brent crude jumped 13% to $82 per barrel, Urals was lifted to $57.

But the length of the conflict will be key. As the Guardian explains, India and China likely have about three months' worth of oil in reserves, and it points out that Israel's 12 days of strikes on Iran last summer didn't really move the needle. "If it's two weeks, it doesn't matter much. If it's longer, then things start to get interesting," Vakulenko says. One other possible plus: Western arms supplies that would have otherwise gone to Ukraine could end up earmarked for the war with Iran instead.