Trump Threatens to Halt All Trade With Spain

President Trump is threatening to slam the door on trade with NATO ally Spain. The president told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that Spain had been "terrible" and said the US might "cut off all trade" after Madrid refused to let American forces use Spanish bases in operations against Iran, the BBC reports. "We don't want anything to do with Spain," Trump said, adding that he could "today, even better" halt "everything having to do with Spain, all business having to do with Spain."

Whether those words will turn into policy is far from clear. The administration has not detailed how it would try to choke off commerce with a single member of the European Union, which has a common market that lets goods move freely among its 27 states. Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent insisted Washington has the legal authority to embargo Spanish imports, but US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stopped short of endorsing the idea, telling Trump only that "we're going to talk about it with you." The US had a trade surplus of almost $5 billion with Spain last year.

Trump is allowed to declare a trade embargo against Spain under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, trade law experts tell Reuters, but he would have to declare Spain an "unusual and extraordinary" threat to the US. "It's hard to see, however, how Spain denying us the use of air bases on its territory for us to launch an unprovoked attack on Iran poses 'an unusual and extraordinary threat' ‌to our national security or foreign policy," says New York University law professor Peter Shane. Last month, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump cannot use the IEEPA to "unilaterally impose tariffs."