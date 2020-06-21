In Minneapolis, One of 'Most Violent Shootings in Memory'

(Newser) – One man is dead and 11 people suffered wounds that weren't life-threatening in an early Sunday shooting that the Star Tribune calls "one of the city's most violent shootings in recent memory." The man died at the hospital, not at the scene, according to the police daily media briefing sheet. No one was in custody in connection with the shooting as of Sunday morning, according to a police release that said a preliminary investigation indicated that “individuals on foot” started shooting around 12:30am and later fled the scene. The Star Tribune reports the shooting "apparently involved people shooting each other" and involved a "torrent of gunfire." An initial tweet from Minneapolis police advised the public to avoid the area in Uptown Minneapolis, a commercial district that includes several bars and restaurants, reports the AP.

Photographs posted to social media showed windows at the Landmark's Uptown Theatre and another storefront shot out. Screams were audible on a live video posted to Facebook that showed the aftermath at the scene. Small crowds of people gathered, with some crouched over victims lying on the pavement, before police officers on bicycles showed up to attend to them. Splatters of blood on the pavement were visible in the video after the victims were taken to local hospitals. The area is about 3 miles west of the Minneapolis commercial area and neighborhood hit by rioting in the wake of George Floyd’s May 25 death. The injured were all adults, the police release said. The victim's identity will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.