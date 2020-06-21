 
WHO Has Some Bad COVID-19 News

The coronavirus has its biggest single-day increase ever
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 21, 2020 5:00 PM CDT

(Newser) – The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours, the AP reports. The UN health agency said Brazil led the way with 54,771 cases tallied and the US next at 36,617. Over 15,400 came in in India. Experts said rising case counts can reflect multiple factors including more widespread testing as well as broader infection. Overall in the pandemic, WHO reported 8,708,008 cases—183,020 in the last 24 hours—with 461,715 deaths worldwide, with a daily increase of 4,743. More than two-thirds of those new deaths were reported in the Americas. Among the details:

  • In Spain, officials ended a national state of emergency after three months of lockdown, allowing its 47 million residents to freely travel around the country for the first time since March 14. The country also dropped a 14-day quarantine for visitors from Britain and the 26 European countries that allow visa-free travel.
  • At a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Trump said Saturday the US has tested 25 million people, but the "bad part" is that it found more cases. "When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people, you’re going to find more cases," Trump said. "So I said to my people, 'Slow the testing down, please.'" The US has the world's highest number of reported infections, over 2.2 million, and the highest death toll, at about 120,000, according to Johns Hopkins.
  • In England, lockdown restrictions prevented druids, pagans, and party-goers on Sunday from watching the sun rise at the ancient circle of Stonehenge to mark the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. English Heritage, which runs the site, livestreamed it instead.
  • The number of confirmed virus cases is still growing rapidly not only in the US but in Brazil, South Africa, and other countries, especially in Latin America.
  • Asia, China, and South Korea reported new coronavirus cases Sunday in outbreaks that threatened to set back their recoveries.
