Trump Rally Fails to Fill Tulsa Stadium

(Newser) – President Trump's rally in Oklahoma Saturday night is believed to be the biggest indoor event in the US since coronavirus restrictions began—but it wasn't quite as big as expected. There were thousands of empty seats at Tulsa's 19,000-capacity BOK Center, though the campaign said it had received more than a million ticket requests, the Guardian reports. Trump, who spoke for almost two hours, described COVID-19 testing as a "double-edged sword." "When you do testing to that extent ... you're going to find more cases," he said. "So I said to my people, slow the testing down please." A White House official later said the president, who was holding his first rally in three months, was "obviously kidding." More:



Trump blamed protesters for turnout. Health officials warned that the rally would cause a surge in coronavirus infections—and six staff members who helped set the rally up tested positive earlier in the day—but Trump appeared to blame the turnout on protesters and the media. There were "very bad people outside, they're doing bad things," he said in his opening remarks. There were "some volatile scenes outside the venue but no serious trouble," reports the BBC. Plans for Trump to address an outside "overflow area" were dropped. AP reporters said they did not see protesters block entry to the area where the rally was being held.

