Elian Gonzalez Now 26, Expecting a Baby

(Newser) – Two decades after Elian Gonzalez was forcibly removed from his Miami relatives' home and returned to his father in Cuba, the now 26-year-old is becoming a father himself. "Soon I will begin to understand what it means to be a father," Gonzalez wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday, Father's Day. "But what I know up until now is my father and I hope to do it as half as well as he did with me." Gonzalez has said in the past that he agreed with his father's choice to fight for him after his mother died trying to get to the US with the then 5-year-old. He tells CNN he and his fiancee are expecting a baby girl this summer. (Read more Elian Gonzalez stories.)