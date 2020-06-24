Voters Rebuff Trump Picks in N. Carolina, Kentucky

(Newser) – New York, Kentucky, North Carolina, Virginia, and Mississippi held primaries or runoff elections Tuesday, and in two of those states, voters rebuffed President Trump—or at least his preferred nominees. In North Carolina, Madison Cawthorn, 24, won the runoff for the seat vacated by GOP Rep. Mark Meadows when he left to become Trump's chief of staff, the AP reports. Both Trump and Meadows had backed Cawthorn's rival Lynda Bennett. In Kentucky, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie was re-nominated for a sixth term despite the fact that Trump in March called the libertarian-minded Congressman a "disaster for America." The AP notes Cawthorn is still a Trump supporter, but his upset nomination is a "setback" for Trump, who went so far as to record a phone message for Bennett's campaign. Other prominent Republicans, including Ted Cruz, also endorsed her.

Results in many races are sure to be delayed thanks to an increase in mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic, but some results came as no surprise—CBS News reports Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential primaries in Kentucky and New York, and Mitch McConnell easily won his primary in Kentucky. As for which Democrat will challenge McConnell come November, it's not yet clear: The race between former fighter pilot Amy McGrath and state Rep. Charles Booker was still too close to call as of the time of this publication, per the Courier Journal. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez experienced what USA Today calls a "blowout win" in her New York district, prompting the freshman lawmaker to note on social media that her upset in 2018 was no "fluke." (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

