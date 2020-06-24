(Newser) – Arizona on Tuesday saw a record high of 3,591 new coronavirus cases and a surge in the number of hospitalizations for patients thought to have the virus, in the wake of having lifted its stay-at-home order in May. Data from the state's Department of Health Services shows 83% of beds in Arizona hospitals are filled, with 84% of the beds in ICUs occupied. "Each day I've been going into work over the last month is worse, and what I mean by worse is ... just overwhelmed with COVID patients," a doctor who works in several health systems in the state tells NBC News. "Everything that's happening for us is in the wrong direction." It's not alone: Arizona is one of seven states to see new highs for COVID-19 hospitalizations, with the Washington Post reporting that Arkansas, California, both Carolinas, Tennessee, and Texas are also suffering in this regard.

Meanwhile, CNN reports that, per data from Johns Hopkins University, at least 26 states are seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases compared to the previous week (see list here). On Tuesday, California and Texas each saw more than 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 over 24 hours, with the latter state hearing a new warning from its governor, who says residents aren't taking the threat of the illness seriously enough. "COVID-19 is now spreading at an unacceptable rate in Texas, and it must be corralled," Greg Abbott said Monday, per NBC. Via KBTX, he issued a reminder Tuesday for residents to continue social distancing, wearing face masks, and washing their hands, and that "unless you do need to go out, the safest place for you is at your home." Many Texas Democrats are blaming the state's current status on Abbott's "failure to lead." More here on that. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

