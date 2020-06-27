Ivanka Trump Under Fire Over 'Skills-Based Hiring'

(Newser) – Ivanka Trump can't win or she walked right into it—take your pick. Either way, the president's daughter is being mocked online after unveiling a new government strategy Friday to prioritize "skills-based hiring," the Huffington Post reports. "We are modernizing federal hiring to find candidates with the relevant competencies and knowledge, rather than simply recruiting based on degree requirements," she told the AP. "We encourage employers everywhere to take a look at their hiring practices and think critically about how initiatives like these can help diversify and strengthen their workforce." Of course, some saw a certain irony in Ivanka promoting the initiative. Among the snarky reactions on Twitter:

Aaron Rupar: "I'm not sure Ivanka Trump is the best spokesperson for 'skills-based hiring.'"

Norm Wilner: "'I'm grandfathered in. Well, fathered.'"

Hart Hanson: "Does that mean you all will leave in favor of people with actual intelligence and ability?"

Jennifer Hayden: "If White House hiring were 'skills-based'—this woman wouldn't be within 100 miles of that building."