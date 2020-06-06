Ivanka Trump Isn't Happy After Getting 'Cancelled'

(Newser) – Ivanka Trump fired back Friday after Wichita State University canceled her planned speech at the WSU tech school's virtual graduation ceremony, the Hill reports. "Our nation's campuses should be bastions of free speech," she tweeted along with a video of the speech she planned to give. "Cancel culture and viewpoint discrimination are antithetical to academia. Listening to one another is important now more than ever!" Seems her speech was announced Thursday and canceled later that day after Jennifer Ray, associate professor of photo media, penned a letter urging the university to cancel her speech. The letter blazed through social media and had 487 signatures from alumni, students, and faculty before midnight, the Wichita Eagle reports.

"Ivanka Trump, obviously, represents her father's administration as one of his closest advisors," she wrote in the letter. "To many Americans, that administration has come to signify the worst of our country, particularly in its recent actions toward those peacefully protesting against racist police brutality." In dismissing her, the university only said the Saturday commencement will focus "more centrally on students" and have a nursing graduate as speaker. Some Republicans are criticizing WSU, with the Guardian reporting that Rep. Ron Estes says he's "disappointed" and Sen. Tom Cotton saying "the woke mob struck." As for Trump's speech, it focused largely on how America is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic. (Read more Ivanka Trump stories.)

