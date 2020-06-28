Comedian Punks Alt-Right Rally With Crazy Sing-Along

(Newser) – Looks like comedian Sacha Baron Cohen infiltrated an alt-right event Saturday and sang a racist song that stirred up the crowd, Deadline reports. Cohen—who's known for going undercover in his Who Is America? show—took the stage in overalls and a fake beard at the Washington State Three Percenters event in Olympia, Washington. For roughly 500 people, the actor sang a song attacking Barack Obama, Anthony Fauci, Hillary Clinton, the World Health Organization, "mask-wearers," and others. He sang about injecting them with "the Wuhan Flu" or "chopping them up like the Saudis do" as he makes anti-Semitic innuendos (the "you-know-whos") and anti-Asian taunts ("nuke 'em up like we used to do.")

Not everyone took kindly to Cohen's gag. James Blair, a city councilor in Yelm, Washington, posted on social media that Cohen "came on stage disguised as the lead singer of the last band, singing a bunch of racist, hateful, disgusting [expletive]" and only stayed on stage because "his security blocked event organizers from getting him off." An event organizer later said the sing-along was only allowed because of a big, last-minute donation from California. But as TMZ notes, "listen to the clip ... there are plenty of folks singin' along." It's unclear whether Cohen's appearance at the "March for Our Rights 3" event was designed for his show. (Read more Sacha Baron Cohen stories.)

