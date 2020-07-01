Joss Whedon Accused of 'Abusive Behavior' on Set

(Newser) – At the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con, actor Ray Fisher described director Joss Whedon as a "great guy" and a "good person" who stepped in to finish Justice League after Zack Snyder's departure. This week, Fisher tweeted a clip of the statement and said he would like to "forcefully retract" every bit of it. On Wednesday, he accused Whedon of "abusive behavior" on the set of the 2017 movie, Variety reports. The director's "on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable," Fisher tweeted. Whedon, who directed two Avengers movies, was brought in during post-production of Justice League and oversaw extensive reshoots when Snyder left the project after the suicide of his 20-year-old daughter, the AP reports.

Fisher added that Whedon was "enabled in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg," two Warner Bros. executives who left their positions after the movie's disappointing performance. Berg tells Variety that he "categorically denies" enabling any abusive behavior onset. He says he recalls that Fisher, who played superhero Cyborg, was "upset that we wanted him to say 'Booyaa,' which is a well known saying of Cyborg in the animated series." After years of pressure from fans, Warner Bros. announced in May that Snyder's director's cut of Justice League will be released on HBO Max next year. (In 2017, Whedon's ex-wife said women should know "he is not who he pretends to be.")

