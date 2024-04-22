Mary J. Blige, Cher, Foreigner, A Tribe Called Quest, Kool & the Gang, and Ozzy Osbourne have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a class that also includes folk-rockers Dave Matthews Band and singer-guitarist Peter Frampton. Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before they're eligible for induction. "Rock 'n' roll is an ever-evolving amalgam of sounds that impacts culture and moves generations," says John Sykes, chair of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. "This diverse group of inductees each broke down musical barriers and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps."

Other winners: Alexis Korner, John Mayall, and Big Mama Thornton earned the Musical Influence Award, while the late Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick, and Norman Whitfield will get the Musical Excellence Award. Pioneering music executive Suzanne de Passe won the Ahmet Ertegun Award, per the AP.