Breonna Taylor's Family Lobs Big New Allegations

Including that officers failed to provide her aid when she initially survived shooting
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 7, 2020 8:27 AM CDT

(Newser) – Lawyers for the family of Breonna Taylor have leveled new allegations at Louisville police and city officials in amended court documents—including that officers failed to help and that her raid was tied to a city gentrification plan. Taylor was a 26-year-old black EMT fatally shot in her apartment on March 13 when officers executed a late-night raid seeking evidence against an ex-boyfriend. Coverage:

  • No aid: Family attorneys say Taylor survived the shooting, but officers at the scene failed to provide aid, reports the New York Times. "In the six minutes that elapsed from the time Breonna was shot, to the time she died, we have no evidence suggesting that any officer made entry in an attempt to check and assist her,” says attorney Sam Aguiar. "She suffered."
  • Pushing back: A city coroner says Taylor could not have been saved "even it it had happened outside of an ER" because her wounds were too severe. Police, meanwhile, say the scene was too chaotic and dangerous. “Why didn’t they go in to help her? They just got shot. Why rush back in and get someone else shot?” says Tom Wine, the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s attorney. He's referring to the fact that Taylor's companion fired at officers, striking one in the leg; Taylor's family says officers never identified themselves.

