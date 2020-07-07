Jimmy John's Fires Everyone Connected to Noose Video

(Newser) – Jimmy John's wasted no time terminating everyone who was involved in a noose video that went viral. The video, filmed at one of the sandwich chain's Georgia locations, showed white employees placing a noose made out of bread dough around the neck of a white worker, in an apparent attempt to mock the lynchings of Black people. The video was posted to Snapchat with a "Happy 4th of July" filter, USA Today reports. In the ensuing backlash, some pointed out that Jimmy John's founder James John Liautaud is a Trump supporter. On Monday, the company announced that its franchisee had fired all employees who were involved—a total of four, per the Macon Telegraph. "The actions seen in the video are absolutely unacceptable and do not represent the Jimmy John's brand or the local franchise ownership team," it says in a statement. (Read more racism stories.)