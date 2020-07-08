Tech CEO Apologizes for 'Appalling' Racist Rant

(Newser) – A tech company CEO has apologized for his shockingly racist rant against an Asian family in a northern California restaurant. Michael Lofthouse, founder of CEO of San Francisco cloud computing company Solid8, was captured on video saying: " Trump's gonna f--- you. You f------ need to leave! You f------ Asian piece of s---!" In a statement issued after the video went viral, the British born CEO said he had lost control of his emotions, CBS San Francisco reports. "My behavior in the video is appalling. This was clearly a moment where I lost control and made incredibly hurtful and divisive comments," said Lofthouse, who has deleted his social media accounts.

Lofthouse apologized to the family, who had been celebrating a birthday in the Carmel Valley restaurant. "I was taught to respect people of all races and I will take the time to reflect on my actions and work to better understand the inequality that so many of those around me face every day," he said. Raymond Orosa tells KGO that the incident was by far the worst racism he has experienced in 26 years in America. He says he believes Woodhouse is "just saving face" with the apology. He says that despite the apology, Woodhouse appears to have made Instagram comments threatening and racially abusing a supporter of the family. Orosa says he forgives Woodhouse, but he doesn't "believe his words because his actions speak louder than the words he's saying." (Read more California stories.)

