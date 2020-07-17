(Newser) – It likely wasn't the wedding Princess Beatrice had planned, but she's now a married woman. The BBC reports the 31-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson tied the knot with Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37, on Friday in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, England. The Sun notes there were about 20 guests in attendance, including the queen, Prince Philip, and Beatrice's parents. The wedding "took place in accordance with all relevant Government guidelines" regarding the coronavirus, per a statement from Buckingham Palace. The couple started dating in the fall of 2018 and were engaged last September.

The wedding had originally been slated to take place May 29 but was put on hold once the pandemic started shutting everything down. Vanity Fair notes the date had already been moved twice before that due to the commotion over Prince Andrew's involvement with the late Jeffrey Epstein. Now that she's wed, Prince Beatrice can claim a royal first, per the Sun: Because her new husband has a young son, she's the first blood princess in Queen Elizabeth's family to become a stepmom—though Beatrice's uncle, Prince Charles, became a stepparent himself when he married Camilla Parker Bowles, who has two children. (Read more Princess Beatrice stories.)

