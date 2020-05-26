Witness: I Saw Prince Andrew, Accuser 'Engaged in Foreplay'

(Newser) – Prince Andrew won't like what he finds in Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, the four-part Netflix docu-series premiering Wednesday. In the third episode, we hear from Steve Cully, who managed telecommunications and data on Epstein's private island from 1999 to 2005. He says he saw Alan Dershowitz and Bill Clinton visit at different times. "Probably around 2004, I saw Prince Andrew," he adds, per the Daily Beast. He says the royal was at the pool with a "young" topless girl he didn't know at the time but now believes to be Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre claims she was forced to have sex with the prince multiple times after Epstein trafficked her at age 17. Though a photograph shows the pair together, Prince Andrew has said he has no recollection of ever meeting Giuffre. As of March, the US attorney's office said the prince was not cooperating with its investigation.

Cully says he saw Andrew and the woman "engaged in foreplay. He was grabbing her and grinding against her." He adds he eventually left Epstein's employment because he was disgusted by the behavior he witnessed on Little Saint James in the British Virgin Islands, dubbed "Pedophile Island." "It really is orgy island, because that's what happened there. That is what that island meant to me," Giuffre says in the docu-series, which also includes Sarah Ransome's allegations that Epstein raped her multiple times per day on the island, per the Daily Beast. "In essence, this is a monster movie," Mick LaSalle writes in a review at the San Francisco Chronicle. Based on the book by James Patterson, "it's a study in a distinct case of wickedness, someone with no conscience and no morals, who was armed with an uncanny ability to manipulate people." (Read more Prince Andrew stories.)

