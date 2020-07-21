(Newser) – Another fatal police shooting is getting attention, this one involving the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened on April 22, before the death of George Floyd, but it is now getting renewed interest from the Black Lives Matter movement—in part because of the officer's social media presence prior to the shooting. Coverage:

The shooting: LAPD officer Toni McBride, 23, shot and killed Daniel Hernandez, who continued to approach her and ignored her three commands to drop his knife. McBride fired six rounds, all of which hit the 38-year-old, reports the Los Angeles Times. Police had been called to the scene after Hernandez allegedly caused a multiple-vehicle accident. The LAPD released bodycam video of the shooting.

The officer: McBride was something of an Instagram star before the shooting, appearing in a slew of videos in which she shows off her shooting skills at Taran Tactical Innovations, a private training center where the likes of Keanu Reeves are known to show up. (Owner Taran Butler helped train actors for the John Wick movies, notes the Appeal.) In fact, this clip shows McBride with Reeves, who references the "Shootin' Newton" nickname of McBride's police division. Butler, meanwhile, tells the Times his specialty is highlighting "beautiful girls who shoot as good as they look."