Protesters Pledge Hunger Strike Until Louisville Cops Fired

(Newser) – Four Louisville protesters on Monday launched a hunger strike that they say will continue until the police officers involved in Breonna Taylor's death are fired and stripped of their pensions. The demonstration, which is being monitored by medical personnel and taking place at an Airbnb rental, is being livestreamed on Facebook, the Courier Journal reports. "It's four individuals that are abstaining from all caloric intake, but we have an army of other people helping us fundraise, helping on the back end and things like that," says one participant, who estimates about 35 people are involved. Protesters will only ingest vitamin supplements, water, green tea, and black coffee until the strike ends.

Taylor was killed inside her Louisville home March 13 when officers entered on a "no-knock" warrant. Only one of the three officers involved in her death has been removed from the police force. A new lawsuit from Taylor's mother claims Taylor lived for five or six minutes after being shot, with no medical attention, CNN reports. No charges have been filed against any of the officers. (Read more Breonna Taylor stories.)

