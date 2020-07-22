Mass Shooting Outside Chicago Funeral

(Newser) – Gunfire exploded outside a Chicago funeral Tuesday, leaving 14 people hospitalized. Shots were fired from a black car that sped by the funeral attendees in a neighborhood on the city's South Side around 6:30pm; some of them reportedly returned fire, the Chicago Tribune reports. The vehicle ultimately crashed, and the occupants fled. The injured, all adults, ranged from serious to critical condition as of Tuesday night. It's not clear if all were attending the funeral.

"All we saw was just bodies laying everywhere," a witness tells NBC 5. "Shot up everywhere, all over. Legs, stomach, back, all over the place. We thought it was a war out here." One person of interest is in custody, but police say the identity of the shooter or shooters is not yet clear. CBS Chicago reports the funeral was for a 31-year-old man shot and killed July 14, and its sources say police had been warned that a retaliatory strike could take place at the funeral. "It appears like it was planned because as the people were coming out of the funeral home, then the shots rang out like they were literally waiting on them to come out," says another bystander who witnessed the shooting. (Read more Chicago stories.)

