Woman Who Threw Chair From Balcony, Went Viral Learns Fate

(Newser) – The woman who filmed herself throwing a chair from a high-rise balcony near a busy sidewalk and expressway—a video that ended up going viral on social media—has avoided jail time for the stunt. Marcella Zoia, now 20, of Toronto posted the video last year on Snapchat. She was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation, 150 hours of community service, and a $1,485 fine after pleading guilty to mischief endangering life, the BBC reports. "Sadly, this is not the first instance of a harmful act being posted on some social media site for entertainment purposes and to gain publicity," said the judge, per the Toronto Star. "It was only by sheer luck that someone was not hurt or killed."

Her lawyer, who previously said Zoia had been drinking at the time and was also under peer pressure, said she is "ecstatic" and "elated" the case is over. Zoia became known as "Chair Girl" after the video went viral, and briefly appeared in one of Drake's music videos before her part was pulled due to an uproar. The judge in Zoia's case called videos like the chair one an "unnerving trend." "A strong message must be sent to the community that engaging in dangerous acts as a means to garner attention and notoriety is unacceptable, and will lead to serious penalties," she said. Zoia has apologized for the stunt. (Read more Toronto stories.)

