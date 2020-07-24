His Viral TikTok Video Was Maybe Not the Best Idea

(Newser) – A Georgia man wanted for his alleged role in a drug operation taunted police officers on TikTok with the message "come and get me b----." His arrest came swiftly thereafter. LaGrange Police had asked for the public's help in locating 21-year-old William Reeves Durga on July 2, following a seven-month undercover drug operation that allegedly found employees and patrons of a pub were carrying out drug purchases. Seven people were arrested June 11 but police later said on Facebook they were looking for Durga. He then made a TikTok video. The police Facebook post, complete with Durga's photo, is seen in the video shared Tuesday, viewed more than 3.8 million times. Durga, who added the caption "come and get me b----," then appears shirtless in the frame, smiling and dancing.

Reached by the New York Post on Thursday, Durga said he wasn't "running" from police as they "literally haven't reached out to me whatsoever, not to discuss my charges or anything." He added, "I can't even tell you what it's for exactly." A day earlier, Durga told the LaGrange Daily News that officers "never came to my house or anything" but they "straight blasted me on social media, so I did it back." He noted he would not be turning himself in to Troup County Jail because "it is so nasty and full of coronavirus." He went on to post another video of him running from a person dressed as a cop before police announced his arrest. "Without Mr. Durga's viral TikTok video, we would not have received the amount of tips and information that ultimately led to his arrest," police said, thanking the public.


