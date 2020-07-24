Wall Street Journal Editorial Board: We Won't Budge

(Newser) – The editorial board of the Wall Street Journal—separate from its news division—has a strongly conservative view, and its pages often feature op-eds from the right. In a note to readers Friday, the editors say they're not going to change a thing amid a "wave of progressive cancel culture." The note is a response to a letter signed by 280 Journal news staffers who complained that the opinion section frequently prints misinformation. An excerpt of that letter, per Mediaite: "Opinion’s lack of fact-checking and transparency, and its apparent disregard for evidence, undermine our readers’ trust and our ability to gain credibility with sources." In particular, the letter called out an op-ed on June 16 from VP Mike Pence that presented a rosy outlook on the pandemic, a piece that prompted a fact-checking article on the news side, and a correction on the opinion side.

In their note to readers, the opinion editors say the letter will not "cause us to change our principles and content," adding that "it was probably inevitable that the wave of progressive cancel culture would arrive at the Journal, as it has at nearly every other cultural, business, academic and journalistic institution." In a dig at a rival, they add, "we are not the New York Times," an apparent reference to this op-ed controversy at the Times. They pledge to continue running the same type of op-eds from conservative contributors. "And these columns will continue to promote the principles of free people and free markets, which are more important than ever in what is a culture of growing progressive conformity and intolerance." (Click to read the full note.)

