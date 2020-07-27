Stolen Teddy Bear Had Message From Dying Mother

(Newser) – It's unusual for celebrities to join the hunt for a missing teddy bear—but this is no ordinary bear. Vancouver, BC woman Mara Soriano says the bear, which was in a bag along with other valuables, contained a message her mother recorded when she was dying of cancer last year. "It was so important to me because she had a recording on it that was specifically just for me that said she loved me, she was proud of me, and she'll always be with me," Soriano tells CNN. "I hugged it every time I missed her." The 28-year-old says the Herschel backpack was stolen from outside a U-Haul during a hectic house move on Friday, and security footage revealed that somebody walked off with it while she was distracted by a phone call from a friend who had been in an accident while en route to help with the move.

Soriano filed a police report, and a CBC reporter's tweet about the case was retweeted more than 27,000 times, including by Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, a fellow Vancouver resident. "$5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked," he tweeted. "I think we all need this bear to come home. Zach Braff from Scrubs and Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy also offered their support, the New York Post reports. "Canada, please help find this bear," Levy tweeted. Soriano tells the CBC that the backpack contained other important items, including a book of blank checks, an iPad, a Nintendo Switch, and her and her fiance's passports, but the only thing she really cares about getting back is the bear. (Read more Canada stories.)

