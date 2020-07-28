Trump Won't Pay Respects to John Lewis

(Newser) – President Trump and Rep. John Lewis, the late civil rights icon, didn't exactly get along. So it's perhaps not surprising that the POTUS revealed Monday he won't be paying respects to Lewis as he lies in state. "No, I won't be going, no," Trump told reporters regarding Lewis' memorial services, per USA Today. Lewis' body will remain at the Capitol for six days of funeral proceedings; the VP and his wife attended Monday night's public viewing, reports People, which calls Trump "notably absent." Trump departed DC on Monday to visit a North Carolina facility working on a coronavirus vaccine. Politico runs down a number of big names Trump has struggled to memorialize, including John McCain. (Read more President Trump stories.)